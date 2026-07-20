USARPAC Best Squad Competition 2026: WOD/Medical Lane Evaluation

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 201st Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, provide medical treatment to a simulated casualty during the Medical Simulation Training Center lane at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 21, 2026. The lane evaluated competitors’ ability to rapidly assess injuries, administer tactical combat casualty care and communicate effectively while operating under simulated battlefield conditions during the U.S. Army Pacific Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Saleem)