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    SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall [Image 3 of 4]

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    SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks with attendees during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. Sanchez is gathering feedback from Guardians, Airmen and their families through a basewide survey and community engagement to help identify priorities for improving quality-of-life across the installation. Learn more: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/pqaW6SqjD9 (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:57
    Photo ID: 9823562
    VIRIN: 260715-X-DW038-1045
    Resolution: 4062x2706
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Space Launch Delta 30
    morale and readiness
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    quality of life
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