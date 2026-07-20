SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

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U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks with attendees during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. Sanchez is gathering feedback from Guardians, Airmen and their families through a basewide survey and community engagement to help identify priorities for improving quality-of-life across the installation. Learn more: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/pqaW6SqjD9 (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)