SLD 30 Leadership Hosts Quality-of-Life Town Hall

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Shannan Sanchez, Space Launch Delta 30 senior enlisted leader, speaks with attendees during a quality-of-life Town Hall meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 15, 2026. Sanchez is gathering feedback from Guardians, Airmen and their families through a basewide survey and community engagement to help identify priorities for improving quality-of-life across the installation. Learn more: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/r/pqaW6SqjD9 (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 18:57
|Photo ID:
|9823560
|VIRIN:
|260715-X-DW038-1020
|Resolution:
|4179x2784
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
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