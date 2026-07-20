Members of the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment perform maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Panamá Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 18, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo is supporting Panama-hosted, multinational exercise, PANAMAX-Alpha and PANAMAX, taking place from July 6-Aug. 20, 2026 with a total of three Chinooks, four UH-60 and four HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters will support multinational, joint training as well as dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from July 18-Aug. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 17:39
|Photo ID:
|9823449
|VIRIN:
|260718-F-ZB472-1060
|Resolution:
|5766x3844
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA PACIFICO, PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta Bravo participa en PANAMAX
Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in PANAMAX
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