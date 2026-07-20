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    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A [Image 8 of 8]

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    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A

    PANAMA PACIFICO, PANAMA

    07.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment perform maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Panamá Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 18, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo is supporting Panama-hosted, multinational exercise, PANAMAX-Alpha and PANAMAX, taking place from July 6-Aug. 20, 2026 with a total of three Chinooks, four UH-60 and four HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters will support multinational, joint training as well as dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from July 18-Aug. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 17:39
    Photo ID: 9823449
    VIRIN: 260718-F-ZB472-1060
    Resolution: 5766x3844
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: PANAMA PACIFICO, PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A
    Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A

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