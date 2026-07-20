Joint Task Force-Bravo Chinook helicopters arrive for PANAMAX-A

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Members of the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment perform maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Panamá Pacifico International Airport, Panama, July 18, 2026. Joint Task Force-Bravo is supporting Panama-hosted, multinational exercise, PANAMAX-Alpha and PANAMAX, taking place from July 6-Aug. 20, 2026 with a total of three Chinooks, four UH-60 and four HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters will support multinational, joint training as well as dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from July 18-Aug. 2, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ethan Sherwood)