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    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in PANAMAX

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.17.2026

    Story by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in PANAMAX

    Panama City, Panama –Two CH-47 Chinook helicopters from Joint Task Force Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, will arrive this week to participate in the Panama-hosted, multinational exercise, PANAMAX-Alpha and PANAMAX, taking place from July 6-Aug. 20, 2026.

    JTF-Bravo is supporting the exercise with a total of three Chinooks, four UH-60 and four HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters will support multinational, joint training as well as dedicated medical evacuation coverage throughout the Jungle Operations Training Course-Panama, which will take place from July 18-Aug. 2, 2026.

    These activities demonstrate the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Panama working shoulder-to-shoulder strengthening regional security. The helicopters will operate in Panama for the duration of the PANAMAX exercise.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:37
    Story ID: 570165
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo participates in PANAMAX, by Capt. Denise Guiao-Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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