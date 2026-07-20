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    171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes [Image 3 of 6]

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    171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barron, Base Facility Manager and Senior Enlisted Leader of the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a backhoe to remove dirt from a damaged underground pipe on base near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2026. Tree roots had grown into the pipe causing sewage blockages that affected the main entry control facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9823206
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-KS474-1008
    Resolution: 3599x5409
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes

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    171st Air Refueling Wing
    171 ARW
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Civil Engineer Squadron

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