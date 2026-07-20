171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes

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Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barron, Base Facility Manager and Senior Enlisted Leader of the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a backhoe to remove dirt from a damaged underground pipe on base near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2026. Tree roots had grown into the pipe causing sewage blockages that affected the main entry control facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)