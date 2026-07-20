Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Barron, Base Facility Manager and Senior Enlisted Leader of the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, operates a backhoe to remove dirt from a damaged underground pipe on base near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 20, 2026. Tree roots had grown into the pipe causing sewage blockages that affected the main entry control facility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca A. Wirth)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 16:12
|Photo ID:
|9823204
|VIRIN:
|260720-Z-KS474-1002
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|9.74 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 171st Civil Engineers Restore Underground Pipes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.