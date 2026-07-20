Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class (AM1) Micah D. Rupp, a quality assurance representative with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was recently notified that he qualified for the highest payout available through the Military Cash Award Program (MILCAP): $25,000.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9822913
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-MQ631-1116
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|13.99 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K
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