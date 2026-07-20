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    Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K [Image 2 of 2]

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    Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Robert Perry 

    Portfolio Acquisition Executive Aviation

    Aviation Structural Mechanic First Class (AM1) Micah D. Rupp, a quality assurance representative with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was recently notified that he qualified for the highest payout available through the Military Cash Award Program (MILCAP): $25,000.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9822913
    VIRIN: 260714-N-MQ631-1116
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 13.99 MB
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Micah Rupp
    Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K

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