AM1 Micah Rupp, a quality assurance representative with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 1 at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, was recently notified that he qualified for the highest payout available through the Military Cash Award Program (MILCAP): $25,000. Rupp created a tool to fix a gearbox assembly on H-60 series of helicopters.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 14:38
|Photo ID:
|9822904
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-MQ631-1114
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Saving millions of dollars, thousands of manhours earns AM1 Rupp $25K
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