Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26

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Brig. Gen. Patrick L. Chard, Chief of the Joint Staff for the West Virginia National Guard; Brig. Gen. Alex Nguema, Gabonese military; Col. Regis Mba, Gabonese military; and Col. Bente Simerman pose for a photo at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)