Brig. Gen. Patrick L. Chard, Chief of the Joint Staff for the West Virginia National Guard; Brig. Gen. Alex Nguema, Gabonese military; Col. Regis Mba, Gabonese military; and Col. Bente Simerman pose for a photo at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9822599
|VIRIN:
|260720-Z-QM802-1011
|Resolution:
|7958x5305
|Size:
|6.61 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.