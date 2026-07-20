Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26

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Brig. Gen. Patrick L. Chard, Chief of Joint Staff for the West Virginia National Guard, speaks with members of the Gabon and West Virginia National Guard at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)