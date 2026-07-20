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    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing

    A patch for the Gabonese military is affixed to Brig. Gen. Alex Nguema, a member of the Gabonese military, during a visit to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9822591
    VIRIN: 260721-Z-QM802-1010
    Resolution: 3096x2064
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26
    Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26

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