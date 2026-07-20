A patch for the Gabonese military is affixed to Brig. Gen. Alex Nguema, a member of the Gabonese military, during a visit to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9822591
|VIRIN:
|260721-Z-QM802-1010
|Resolution:
|3096x2064
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.