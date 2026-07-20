Gabon Delegation Visits Sentry Storm 26

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A patch for the Gabonese military is affixed to Brig. Gen. Alex Nguema, a member of the Gabonese military, during a visit to McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, West Virginia, July 20, 2026, during Sentry Storm 26. The exercise highlights West Virginia as a joint, integrated training venue while strengthening relationships through the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)