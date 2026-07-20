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    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply [Image 1 of 6]

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    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Lt. Camillia Nguyen 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) approaches Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Supply (A 195) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, July 18, 2026. Santa Barbara is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Navy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 04:14
    Photo ID: 9822001
    VIRIN: 260718-N-NR876-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply [Image 6 of 6], by LT Camillia Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply
    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply
    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply
    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply
    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply
    USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply

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    U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F)
    USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) Blue crew

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