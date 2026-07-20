USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) approaches Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Supply (A 195) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea in the South China Sea, July 18, 2026. Santa Barbara is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9822001
|VIRIN:
|260718-N-NR876-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
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