USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Supply (A 195) in the South China Sea, July 18, 2026. Santa Barbara is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Navy)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 04:14
|Photo ID:
|9821999
|VIRIN:
|260718-N-NR876-1004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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