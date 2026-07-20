USS Santa Barbara conducts replenishment-at-sea with HMAS Supply

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SOUTH CHINA SEA – Sailors assigned to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) handle line during a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy Supply-class replenishment oiler HMAS Supply (A 195) in the South China Sea, July 18, 2026. Santa Barbara is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Navy)