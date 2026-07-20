German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway

Metin Hakverdi, German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation, tours a C-130J Super Hercules during his orientation visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2026. Hakverdi visited Ramstein to gain a deeper understanding of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:47
|Photo ID:
|9821964
|VIRIN:
|260713-F-GH688-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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