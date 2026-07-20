German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Metin Hakverdi, German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation, tours a C-130J Super Hercules during his orientation visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2026. Hakverdi visited Ramstein to gain a deeper understanding of U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)