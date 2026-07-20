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    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway [Image 2 of 4]

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    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Metin Hakverdi, German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation, left, receives a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Devon Bullock, 37th Aircraft Maintenance flight chief, during his orientation visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2026. During his visit, Hakverdi learned more about the C-130J Super Hercules and its important role in airlift operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:46
    Photo ID: 9821963
    VIRIN: 260713-F-GH688-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway
    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway
    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway
    German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway

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    Ramstein Air Base
    partnership
    USAFE

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