German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation visits the Global Gateway

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Metin Hakverdi, German Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation, left, receives a mission brief from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Devon Bullock, 37th Aircraft Maintenance flight chief, during his orientation visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 13, 2026. During his visit, Hakverdi learned more about the C-130J Super Hercules and its important role in airlift operations across the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr.)