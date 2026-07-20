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    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board [Image 8 of 8]

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    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board

    ROTA, SPAIN

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    Commander Task Force 68

    ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2026) - Seabee Master Chief Corny Johnson, right, speaks with Chief Builder Darcus Coleman, middle, and Chief Electronics Technician Phillip Watt, while they complete a practical expeditionary warfare board onboard Naval Station Rota, July 16, 2026. CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:27
    Photo ID: 9821948
    VIRIN: 260716-N-HI500-1119
    Resolution: 4874x3249
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board
    CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board

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    practical
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    EXW Board

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