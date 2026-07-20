CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board

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ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2026) - Chief Builder Darcus Coleman uses a compass to navigate while completing a practical expeditionary warfare board onboard Naval Station Rota, July 16, 2026. CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)