ROTA, Spain (July 16, 2026) - Chief Builder Darcus Coleman, left, and Chief Electronics Technician Phillip Watt, walk to their next location while completing a practical expeditionary warfare board onboard Naval Station Rota, July 16, 2026. CTF 68 is a part of the U.S. 6th Fleet and commands all Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:28
|Photo ID:
|9821943
|VIRIN:
|260716-N-HI500-1036
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CTF 68 Sailors complete a Practical Expeditionary Warfare Board [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.