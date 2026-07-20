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    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force [Image 6 of 6]

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    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force

    MALAYSIA

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, pose for a group photo with Australian Army soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, after a mortar drill competition during Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. KS 26 is a multinational exercise that strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces enduring partnerships among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 03:03
    Photo ID: 9821934
    VIRIN: 260718-Z-IN656-1006
    Resolution: 6944x4632
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: MY
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force
    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force
    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force
    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force
    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force
    Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force

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    Guam National Guard
    National Guard
    interoperability
    kerisstrike26

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