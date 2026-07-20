U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, pose for a group photo with Australian Army soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, after a mortar drill competition during Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. KS 26 is a multinational exercise that strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces enduring partnerships among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 03:03
|Photo ID:
|9821934
|VIRIN:
|260718-Z-IN656-1006
|Resolution:
|6944x4632
|Size:
|10.07 MB
|Location:
|MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.