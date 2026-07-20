Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force

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U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, pose for a group photo with Australian Army soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, after a mortar drill competition during Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. KS 26 is a multinational exercise that strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces enduring partnerships among the armies of Malaysia, Australia and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon)