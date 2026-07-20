Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force

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U.S. Army Cpl. Al Andrei Latras, an indirect fire infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, adjusts the sight of an 81 mm mortar during a mortar drill competition at Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. KS 26 is a multinational exercise that strengthens interoperability, enhances combat readiness and reinforces enduring partnerships among the Malaysian, Australian and the U.S. Forces (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon)