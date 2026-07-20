Guam National Guard competes with Australian Defence Force

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U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 294th Infantry Regiment, Guam Army National Guard, assemble an 81 mm mortar during a mortar drill competition at Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 18, 2026. KS 26 brings together U.S., Malaysian and Australian forces to strengthen interoperability, enhance combat readiness and reinforce enduring security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Danielle Rayon)