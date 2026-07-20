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    Global Medic Personnel Treat Simulated Casualty [Image 1 of 3]

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    Global Medic Personnel Treat Simulated Casualty

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Martin Aurelio 

    Medical Readiness and Training Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Kishan Kapadia, with the 325th Combat Support Hospital, selects medications for a simulated patient information during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Martin Aurelio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 22:43
    Photo ID: 9821695
    VIRIN: 260715-A-WX062-4368
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.9 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Global Medic Personnel Treat Simulated Casualty [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Martin Aurelio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    field hospital
    Global Medic
    ARMEDCOM Army Reserve Medical Command
    807th Theater Medical Command
    MRTC Medical Readiness and Training Command
    BoldEagle26

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