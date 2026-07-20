U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Brian Johnson, an observer controller/trainer with the Medical Readiness and Training Command, observes the work of the 325th Combat Support Hospital’s Soldiers while they examined a simulated patient, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300
Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Martin Aurelio)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9821689
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-WX062-8967
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Medic Personnel Treat Simulated Casualty [Image 3 of 3], by LTC Martin Aurelio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.