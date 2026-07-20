Global Medic Personnel Treat Simulated Casualty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Lyle Mrace, with the 919th Medical Company Ground Ambulance, listens to a simulated heartbeat on a medical training mannequin, during Operation Bold Eagle at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, July 15, 2026. Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global

Medic, an international and joint military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Martin Aurelio)