Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, poses for a group photo with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Teru Tomikawa, 3rd Air Wing commander, and their spouses after his final flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2026. The aviation tradition commemorated Col. Davidson's service as both a pilot and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)