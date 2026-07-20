Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with his family after his final flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2026. The tradition commemorates an aviator's final flight before changing assignments, commemorating Col. Davidson's service as both a pilot and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)