U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with his family after his final flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2026. The tradition commemorates an aviator's final flight before changing assignments, commemorating Col. Davidson's service as both a pilot and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 20:55
|Photo ID:
|9821540
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-EP621-1492
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.