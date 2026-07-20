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    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander [Image 10 of 11]

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    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, poses for a photo with his family after his final flight at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 7, 2026. The tradition commemorates an aviator's final flight before changing assignments, commemorating Col. Davidson's service as both a pilot and wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 20:55
    Photo ID: 9821540
    VIRIN: 260707-F-EP621-1492
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander
    Col. Davidson conducts his final flight as the 35th Fighter Wing commander

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Fini Flight
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base

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