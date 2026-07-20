CRE Returns from Venezuela

Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing returned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 20, 2026, following a deployment to Simón Bolívar International Airport, Venezuela. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 16:40
|Photo ID:
|9821217
|VIRIN:
|260720-Z-HS795-1002
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
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