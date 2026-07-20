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    CRE Returns from Venezuela [Image 1 of 10]

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    CRE Returns from Venezuela

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Capt. Michael Hong 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing returned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 20, 2026, following a deployment to Simón Bolívar International Airport, Venezuela. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 16:40
    Photo ID: 9821216
    VIRIN: 260720-Z-HS795-1001
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, CRE Returns from Venezuela [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela
    CRE Returns from Venezuela

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    Air Mobility Command
    JB MDL
    621st CRW
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    U.S. Air Force
    VenEarthquake

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