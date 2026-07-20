CRE Returns from Venezuela

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Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing returned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 20, 2026, following a deployment to Simón Bolívar International Airport, Venezuela. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting Department of State-led U.S. disaster assistance to the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Michael Hong)