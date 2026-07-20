Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care

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U.S. Air Force State Command Chief Master Sgt. Todd McGuire, senior enlisted advisor of the Ohio National Guard, speaks to students July 17, 2026 during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. The week-long event was a statewide certification course designed to equip airmen to act as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S.Air National Guard phot by Shane Hughes)