Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care

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U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Todd McGuire, senior enlisted advisor of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, calls on a student July 17, 2026 during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. The week-long event was a statewide certification course designed to equip airmen to act as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S.Air National Guard phot by Shane Hughes)