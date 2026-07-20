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    Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care [Image 1 of 2]

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    Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care

    SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Todd McGuire, senior enlisted advisor of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, calls on a student July 17, 2026 during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. The week-long event was a statewide certification course designed to equip airmen to act as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S.Air National Guard phot by Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 14:49
    Photo ID: 9820901
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-MJ308-1001
    Resolution: 3600x5400
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care [Image 2 of 2], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care
    Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care

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