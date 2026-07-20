U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Todd McGuire, senior enlisted advisor of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, calls on a student July 17, 2026 during the Additional Duty First Sergeant Symposium at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base. The week-long event was a statewide certification course designed to equip airmen to act as additional duty first sergeants. (U.S.Air National Guard phot by Shane Hughes)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9820901
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-MJ308-1001
|Resolution:
|3600x5400
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care [Image 2 of 2], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Beyond the Diamond: Ohio Air National Guard Equips NCOs for the Frontlines of Airman Care
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