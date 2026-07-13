INSCOM honors inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Trailblazers

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Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown (center), then-commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM); Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy M. Sager, INSCOM command chief warrant officer; and INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Rangel III pose with members of the inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) Trailblazers following a ceremony at INSCOM's headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 4, 2026.