Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown (center), then-commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM); Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeremy M. Sager, INSCOM command chief warrant officer; and INSCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony M. Rangel III pose with members of the inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) Trailblazers following a ceremony at INSCOM's headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9820511
|VIRIN:
|260604-O-IB136-6310
|Resolution:
|2944x1860
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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INSCOM honors inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Trailblazers
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