Photo By Jeffrey Mankie | Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, then-commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey Mankie | Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, then-commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), and George "Angel" Lopez, Jr. (right), INSCOM G3 Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (A-ISR) director, pose with Darell Lance, Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service (Ret.), U.S. Army Col. (Ret.), and former INSCOM chief of staff. Lance is a member of the inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) Trailblazers, celebrated during a ceremony at INSCOM's headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 4, 2026. see less | View Image Page

INSCOM honors inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Trailblazers Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) honored 20 individuals for their pivotal leadership, visionary integration, and significant contributions toward advancing Army Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (A-ISR) aircraft and missions during a ceremony in its Nolan Building headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 4, 2026.



The inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) Trailblazers was celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to operational innovation and efficiency. These leaders implemented groundbreaking strategies and technologies that have significantly enhanced A-ISR capabilities and effectiveness.



The SEMA Trailblazer Award is presented in recognition of exceptional service and extraordinary contributions to A-ISR. The honorees have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. Through their leadership, groundbreaking strategies and technologies have been developed and implemented, significantly enhancing the effectiveness and reach of Army A-ISR.



"We are taking the time to acknowledge those who have contributed immensely to the Army, Aerial ISR, our mission and community. Their technical expertise, operational brilliance, and sheer dedication have quite literally shaped the way we conduct intelligence to this day," said George "Angel" Lopez, Jr., director, INSCOM G3 A-ISR. "The sheer volume of talent in this community is truly astonishing, but rest assured, it was very important to us to set up a yearly enduring mechanism to ensure that deserving members of this community, both past and present, receive the formal recognition that they deserve."



SEMA Trailblazers' lasting impact on mission success and their embodiment of the highest ideals of the SEMA community, solidify their status as true ambassadors and champions of Army A-ISR. Their accomplishments and invaluable contributions to the mission encourage a spirit of excellence that aligns with INSCOM's mission to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving landscape.



"It's an absolute honor to recognize you all today. We stand on the shoulders of the giants who went before us and some of those giants are the men and women standing before us getting recognized today," said Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, then-INSCOM commanding general. "We have assets in the fight today painting the picture of the enemy battle space and building our foundational military information and intelligence so should we be asked to fight, we can fight and win. We have to tell our story and continue our work so that our young service members do not pay with our national treasure: the blood of America.”



The 2026 SEMA Trailblazer awardees are:

Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Lt. Gen. Mary Legere, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Maj. Gen. John D. Thomas, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Darell Lance, Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service (Ret.) and U.S. Army Col. (Ret.)

Dr. Bruce Jette, Senior Executive Service (Ret.)

Col. Carlos Collat, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Col. Michael Gourgues, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Col. Adam Hinsdale, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Col. Nelson Johnson, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Col. Robert Pitman, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Col. William Shaver, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Lt. Col. Douglas Roberts, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Terrence Bitecofer, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Chief Warrant Officer 5 William Schaller, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Chief Warrant Officer Alan Lindley, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Chief Warrant Officer Bradley Beazer, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Bunty, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Charles Crook

George Morris

Mark O’Neill



Military professionals have long sought tactical advantage on the high ground of the battlefield. When technology and industrialization began to transform warfare, aircraft and electronic sensors enabled them to reimagine the high ground by other means from which emerged SEMA, an intelligence innovation so valuable that it has served the U.S. Army for more than 60 years.



INSCOM executes mission command of operational intelligence and security forces; conducts and synchronizes worldwide multidiscipline and all-source intelligence, cyber and security operations; and delivers linguist support and intelligence-related advanced skills training, acquisition support, logistics, communications, and other specialized capabilities in support of Army, Joint, Coalition Commands, and the Intelligence Community.