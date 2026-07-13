Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, then-commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), and George "Angel" Lopez, Jr. (right), INSCOM G3 Aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (A-ISR) director, pose with Darell Lance, Defense Intelligence Senior Executive Service (Ret.), U.S. Army Col. (Ret.), and former INSCOM chief of staff. Lance is a member of the inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft (SEMA) Trailblazers, celebrated during a ceremony at INSCOM's headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, June 4, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 12:26
|Photo ID:
|9820507
|VIRIN:
|260604-O-IB136-5652
|Resolution:
|2846x2307
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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INSCOM honors inaugural class of Special Electronic Mission Aircraft Trailblazers
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