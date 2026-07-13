U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony

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Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard, along with members of the Bangladesh Army pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)