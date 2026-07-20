Exercise Tiger Lightning Kicks Off in Bangladesh

Photo By Spc. Arianna Cox | Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard, along with members of the Bangladesh Army pose for a group photo after the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Spc. Arianna Cox | Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon National Guard, along with members of...... read more read more

After months of planning, Exercise Tiger Lightning kicked off on Saturday, July 19, 2026, in Bangladesh. U.S. Soldiers from U.S. Army Pacific and the Oregon Army National Guard joined Soldiers from the Bangladesh Army at the opening ceremony hosted by the 1st Para Commando Brigade as they listened to leaders speak on the importance of the bilateral exercise.

Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S. / Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TCAP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness, and interoperability between U.S. and Bangladesh Army formations.

Ahead of the ceremony, U.S. Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia commented, “The military partnership between the United States and Bangladesh is built on strong relationships and a common commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Exercise Tiger Lightning is focused on realistic training that ensures the U.S. Army and our Bangladeshi partners are prepared to operate together, respond to crises, and meet complex challenges. The exercise represents the strength of our relationship. Two armies training side by side, learning from one another, and building trust, noting that trust underpins lasting security in this region.”

Soldiers from both countries sat on opposite sides in the auditorium, separated not based on nationality, but on training concentration, with U.S. Soldiers sitting with their Bangladesh Army peers in cohorts focusing primarily on either jungle training or counterterrorism. Subject-matter experts from both armies are also present at the exercise to share knowledge in civil affairs and tactical combat casualty care.

U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen said in his speech, “Through its realistic hands-on training in areas from counterterrorism to jungle warfare to medical evacuations, to counter-IED [improvised explosive device], Tiger Lightning helps enhance our interoperability, build our professional relationships, and strengthen readiness to respond to shared challenges.”

Both armies have already started the training phase of the exercise and ended the day with a demonstration of survival techniques, during which U.S. Soldiers tried foods found just yards away in the training area, including snake, freshwater crab, and plants.

Tiger Lightning will include lectures, demonstrations, and practical exercises before culminating in a field training exercise. A closing ceremony will be held on July 30, 2026.