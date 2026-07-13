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    U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony

    BANGLADESH

    07.19.2026

    Photo by Spc. Arianna Cox 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brent T. Christensen, U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh receives a gift from Bangladesh Army Lt. Gen. Md Mainur Rahman, OSP, SUP, awc, psc, Chief of General Staff, during the opening ceremony of Tiger Lightning 2026 in Bangladesh, July 19, 2026. Tiger Lightning is an annual U.S./Bangladesh bilateral exercise to support the USARPAC Theater Army Campaign Plan (TACP) and security cooperation plan objectives to enhance professional relationships, military operations, readiness and interoperability between U.S. and the Bangladesh Army formations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Arianna Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 12:20
    Photo ID: 9820506
    VIRIN: 260719-A-PI875-1009
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 539.72 KB
    Location: BD
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony
    U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony
    U.S. and Bangladesh begin Tiger Lightning with Opening Ceremony

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