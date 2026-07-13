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    19th HCOS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

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    19th HCOS Change of Command

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Imani West 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon Ryan Alexander, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, shakes hands in a receiving line during the 19th HCOS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2026. The receiving line provided guests with an opportunity to greet the incoming commander and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9820466
    VIRIN: 260612-F-HO957-1071
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19th HCOS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    19AW, Team Little Rock, Herk Nation, 19th HCOS

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