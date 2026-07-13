U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon Ryan Alexander, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, shakes hands in a receiving line during the 19th HCOS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2026. The receiving line provided guests with an opportunity to greet the incoming commander and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9820466
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-HO957-1071
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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