The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon Ryan Alexander, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, receives a bouquet of flowers during the 19th HCOS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2026. The gesture served as a way for the squadron to formally welcome the incoming commander and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9820461
|VIRIN:
|260612-F-HO957-1045
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th HCOS Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.