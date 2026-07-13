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The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon Ryan Alexander, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, receives a bouquet of flowers during the 19th HCOS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2026. The gesture served as a way for the squadron to formally welcome the incoming commander and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)