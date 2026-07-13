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U.S. Air Force Maj. Jon Ryan Alexander, 19th Healthcare Operations Squadron incoming commander, assumes command during the 19th HCOS change of command ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, June 12, 2026. The guidon signified the handover of leadership, authority, and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Imani West)