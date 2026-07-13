A stretch of the border wall, topped with concertina wire, winds through the rugged mountain terrain of the southern border near Campo, California illustrating the challenging environment where service members conduct daily operations. Contracting officers from the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Southern Border Contract Team provided contract support to U.S. Marines from Animal Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment stationed along the U.S. southern border for Operation Ardent Vanguard. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9820314
|VIRIN:
|260701-D-WK488-7293
|Resolution:
|4000x2252
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border
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