MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Everett Magnuson, U.S. Marine Corps, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Animal Company, Sergeant First Class Devin Fuller, U.S. Army, 410th Contract Support Brigade, survey the terrain along the border wall as it stretches across the rugged high desert near Campo, California during a daytime patrol supporting the southern border security mission. Contracting officers from the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Southern Border Contract Team provided contract support to U.S. Marines from Animal Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment stationed along the U.S. southern border for Operation Ardent Vanguard. (U.S. Army photo)