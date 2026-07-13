MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border

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Sergeant First Class Devin Fuller and Staff Sgt. Cody Whitlock, 410th Contract Support Brigade, stand watch atop high ground overlooking the border wall and surrounding terrain near Campo, California during a daytime patrol supporting the southern border mission. Contracting officers from the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Southern Border Contract Team provided contract support to U.S. Marines from Animal Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment stationed along the U.S. southern border for Operation Ardent Vanguard. (U.S. Army photo)