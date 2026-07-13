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    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border [Image 1 of 5]

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    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Sergeant First Class Devin Fuller and Staff Sgt. Cody Whitlock, 410th Contract Support Brigade, stand watch atop high ground overlooking the border wall and surrounding terrain near Campo, California during a daytime patrol supporting the southern border mission. Contracting officers from the U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command Southern Border Contract Team provided contract support to U.S. Marines from Animal Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment stationed along the U.S. southern border for Operation Ardent Vanguard. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.20.2026 10:48
    Photo ID: 9820312
    VIRIN: 260701-D-WK488-2121
    Resolution: 4000x2252
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border [Image 5 of 5], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border
    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border
    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border
    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border
    MICC support enables Marine Operations Along Southern Border

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    ACC
    AMC
    MICC
    Army Contracting

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