USS Mustin conducts aircraft firefighting drill

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U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 3rd Class Jathan Parker, left, from North Carolina, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Anthony Murdoch, from Texas, demonstrate proper walking techniques on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 17, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)