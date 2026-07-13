U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jessica Howard, from Georgia, leads Sailors as they combat a simulated aircraft fire on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 17, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:31
|Photo ID:
|9819611
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-ER894-1205
|Resolution:
|5999x3374
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mustin conducts aircraft firefighting drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.