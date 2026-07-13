USS Mustin conducts aircraft firefighting drill

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U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Malik Allotey, right, from New York, leads Gunner’s Mate Seaman Izaiah Cortez, left, from Mississippi, and Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Jovanni Zavala, from California, as they combat a simulated aircraft fire with an aqueous film-forming foam hose on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during an aircraft firefighting drill while underway in the Indian Ocean, July 17, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)