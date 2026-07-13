Exercise southern cross fuels up

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendan King, 374th Airlift Wing C-130 pilot, left, and Capt. Rob Dau, 374th Airlift Wing C-130 pilot, right, land a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, July 7, 2026. SC26 integrates 5th-generation fighters to refine shared tactics, bolster combined warfighting advantage, sharpen lethality, and restore warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)