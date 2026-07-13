U.S. Air Force Capt. Brendan King, 374th Airlift Wing C-130 pilot, left, and Capt. Rob Dau, 374th Airlift Wing C-130 pilot, right, land a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, July 7, 2026. SC26 integrates 5th-generation fighters to refine shared tactics, bolster combined warfighting advantage, sharpen lethality, and restore warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9819606
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-BT860-1173
|Resolution:
|7755x5170
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise southern cross fuels up [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.