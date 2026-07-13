Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) LACW Madison Hamilton, ATECH, refuels a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning II next to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at RAAF Base, Darwin, Australia, July 7, 2026. SC26 demonstrates interoperable capability to employ, disperse, and sustain F-35 operations between Japan, Guam, Australia, and beyond which is fundamental to theater posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2026 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9819603
|VIRIN:
|260707-F-BT860-1284
|Resolution:
|7193x4795
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Exercise southern cross fuels up [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.